Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique dons chequered bikini & retro shades during Hamptons getaway with Phillies star

Veteran Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler's stellar season was cut short in August after he was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome. After being shut down for the season, Wheeler is spending more time with his family.Wheeler is using his time away from baseball by holidaying with his wife, Dominique, and his four children: son Wesley and daughters Bambi, Winter, and Goldie.In her latest Instagram post on Saturday, Dominique shared glimpses of her Hamptons getaway. Dominque donned a chequered bikini along with retro shades while posing with the Phillies ace in one of the pictures. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe other pictures from the post had the family of six posing together at the scenic beach.Wheeler reportedly met Dominque during his stint with the New York Mets in 2016 and got engaged in 2018. The duo tied the knot anyear later on New Year’s Eve 2019.The duo shares four children and welcomed their youngest daughter, Goldie, to the family on June 2.