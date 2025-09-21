Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique dons chequered bikini & retro shades during Hamptons getaway with Phillies star

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 21, 2025
Zach Wheeler
Veteran Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler's stellar season was cut short in August after he was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome. After being shut down for the season, Wheeler is spending more time with his family.

Wheeler is using his time away from baseball by holidaying with his wife, Dominique, and his four children: son Wesley and daughters Bambi, Winter, and Goldie.

In her latest Instagram post on Saturday, Dominique shared glimpses of her Hamptons getaway. Dominque donned a chequered bikini along with retro shades while posing with the Phillies ace in one of the pictures.

The other pictures from the post had the family of six posing together at the scenic beach.

Wheeler reportedly met Dominque during his stint with the New York Mets in 2016 and got engaged in 2018. The duo tied the knot anyear later on New Year’s Eve 2019.

The duo shares four children and welcomed their youngest daughter, Goldie, to the family on June 2.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

