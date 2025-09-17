Zach Wheeler's wife Dominique drops 2-word take after Phillies clinch division crown

Zach Wheeler, who is ruled out for the season, saw the Philadelphia Phillies winning the NL East division for the second straight year. After beating the Dodgers 6-5 on Monday, the Phillies have hit the magical number that solidifies their position as the NL East kings, as the second-place New York Mets are 12.0 games behind.Wheeler's wife, Dominique, reshared a video on her social media from the Phillies, where manager Rob Thompson is addressing the Phillies stars regarding their regarding their regular season success before erupting in celebrations.Toughness, resiliency, how you stay after it day after day, inning by inning, I mean we've had all kinds of adversity this year with travel and rain and delay and injuries and you guys have fought right through it,&quot; Thompson said in the video.&quot;So this is for all of you, all the staff, he guys that we've left behind. Wheeler, Alvarado, Trea, Romano. They couldn't be here. The guys who have come up from Lehigh Valley and helped us out. This is a great team effort. Back-to-back National League East Champions doesn't happen too often, boys.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeeing her husband get mentioned in Thompson's speech, Dominique left a two-word energetic reaction:&quot;Let's go!!&quot;Dominque's Instagram storyDominique's husband Zack Wheeler to undergo surgery next weekDominique will be with Zack Wheeler when the Phillies ace goes under the knife for thoracic outlet decompression surgery in St. Louis next week. The surgery is scheduled for next Tuesday and it comes after Wheeler was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome.The expected recovery timeline is 6 to 8 months, pushing his return timeline to the first half of the 2026 seasonAfter pitching against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 14, the right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a blood clot in his right upper extremity (near his throwing shoulder). In order to remove the clot, a thrombolysis procedure was performed.Assuming the surgery and the recovery go well, Wheeler will be on the mound for the 2026 season.