Zack Wheeler hits major milestone, joins Astros & Giants aces in rare feat

Talk about a healthy, reliable pitcher who can go deep in the games, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is one of the names that pop out. On Sunday, Wheeler once again went deep into his game against the Cleveland Guardians, pitching seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight in a 3-0 win.
This was Wheeler's 51st start of seven or more innings pitched since the beginning of the 2021 season. That figure ties him with Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros and Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants for the most such starts in Major League Baseball during that span.
Sunday’s game also marked his 109th start of six or more innings since the beginning of the 2020 season — a feat that sets him 13 starts ahead of any other pitcher in MLB over that period.
Wheeler, still searching for his first Cy Young, is yet again off to a stellar start. In nine starts thus far, he's pitched 58.0 innings, posting a 2.95 ERA and 74 strikeouts.
Zack Wheeler and Kyle Schwarber too good for Guardians
The Philadelphia Phillies got the best from their best on Sunday against the Guardians.
Two standout stars led from the front to give the Phillies a 3-0 shutout victory. Hits were hard to come by in a pitching duel between Guardians starter Luis Ortiz and Zack Wheeler. Both pitchers went deep into the games, with Ortiz pitching six innings for one run and Wheeler with an additional seventh inning.
Kyle Schwarber started the Phillies' scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Wheeler escaped a two-out, two men on situation by striking out Carlos Santana with his curveball.
Then in the eighth, Schwarber added insurance runs for the Phillies, hitting a two-run home run off Guardians reliever Tim Herrin to put his club up 3-0.
“It’s so impressive because he takes what the other pitcher gives him,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Schwarber. “If they want to pitch around him and try to nibble, he'll take his walks, and he’ll take his base hits. But when they pitch to him he’ll put the ball in the seats.”
Jordan Romano struck out Santana to finish the game as the Phillies improved to 24-16 while the Guardians dropped to 23-17.
The Phillies will return home to Citizens Bank Park on Monday to open a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals.