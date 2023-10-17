2023 saw Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tie his career-high 32 starts. Now, it appears evident to many that the veteran has been saving his best tossing for the postseason.

On October 16, Wheeler made his third start of the postseason in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the second straight NLCS for the Phillies, and the crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia could not have been more hyped.

After surrendering a leadoff hit to Corbin Carroll, Zack Wheeler struck out both Ketel Marte and Tommy Pham to get out of the first inning. After Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper both hit solo shots to put the Phillies up 2-0, the 33-year old started to roll.

Wheeler lasted six innings, surrendering just three hits and two earned runs, fanning eight Arizona Diamondbacks players. The Phillies swept to a 5-3 victory to capture the opening match of the series.

"Zack Wheeler, Wicked 83mph Sweeper. 3rd K" - Pitching Ninja

A former member of the New York Mets, Wheeler came to the Phillies in 2020. In 2021, the Georgia-native posted a 2.78 ERA in a league-high 213 innings, striking out an MLB-best 213 batters to finish second in NL Cy Young voting.

While 2023 saw Wheeler post an ERA over 3 for the first time since 2019, he is quickly gaining notoriety as one of the most effective starters in baseball. In a recent appearance on the Talkin' Baseball podcast, co-host Jake Storiale sang Wheeler's praises, even suggesting that the 6-foot-4 right hander is among the best arms in the league right now.

" Zack Wheeler deserves to be in every conversation with the top dogs of baseball"

Wheeler will see his five-year, $118 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies expire after next season. A key part of the team's 2022 World Series run, Wheeler has surrendered just five earned runs in 19 innings, giving him a postseason ERA of just 2.37.

Zack Wheeler will be an integral part of a World Series-winning Phillies team

Alongside fellow Phillies starter Aaron Nola, Wheeler represents the epitome of effective playoff pitching. Based on pitching alone, the Phillies are already looking poised to hammer the opposition in the NLCS.

An ace who logs scoreless innings with high strikeout counts is the dream of every team with World Series aspirations. If Wheeler can continue to wheel, then reaching early November looks like a real possibility for the Phillies this year.