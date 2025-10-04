Zack Wheeler’s surprise CBP visit fires up Phillies ahead of NLDS opener

The Philadelphia Phillies will be without Zack Wheeler for the 2025 postseason as the pitcher has been ruled out of the season due to after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS).
Though he's done for the season, he's still around the team during the postseason. On Friday, MLB insider John Clark reported that Wheeler was at Citizens Bank Park to meet his teammates before the NLDS battle against the LA Dodgers. The best of the five series starts Saturday.
Clark's tweet also mentions quotes from Cristopher Sanchez, who is scheduled to start Game 1 against the Dodgers.
“He was here yesterday, actually, and we talked about a lot of things," Sanchez said. "He was really excited. He shared that he was excited for myself and for everything that's been going on with my career recently. But aside from that, we talked about a lot of things. He asked me if I was ready. I said, of course I am. And as far as myself, I have to go out there and compete, keep the best of myself while I'm on the mound.”
Will Zack Wheeler play in the postseason?
No, it's extremely unlikely Zack Wheeler will pitch in the postseason. The right-hander, who last pitched on Aug. 15 against the Washington Nationals, was in the middle of an exciting season. In 24 starts, he posted a 10-5 record to go along with a 2.71 ERA and 195 strikeouts against 33 walks.
After being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, Wheeler has already undergone a procedure to remove a blood clot in his right upper extremity. The thoracic outlet decompression surgery requires 6–8 months of recovery. Because of this, Wheeler won't be able to return before it ends.
"We figure that he'll come back in the 6-8-month time period and be the Zack Wheeler of old," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. "That's what we've been told. Unless something unanticipated happens, he'll be able to come back and pitch like he has before this."
In Wheeler's absence, Sanchez, who did well in the regular season, has to lead the rotation against the mighty Dodgers.