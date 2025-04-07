Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique embraces her inner cat mom in playful moment with cuddly fur baby

Zack Wheeler and wife Dominique have a busy life outside of baseball as they are parents to three young children. With Zack away from the family for much of the MLB season, Dominique is tasked with raising their three children on her own.

Based on her most recent Instagram story on Sunday, Zack Wheeler's wife still has some extra time on her hands to care for pets. Dominique shared a short video on Sunday night of her caring for her cuddly fur baby as she played the role of a cat mom.

@nikawheelz IG, Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique IG story

While most of the social media content that comes from the Wheeler family is focused on the young children, Dominique shared a video of a tiny cat to climbing on her neck area.

Zack Wheeler and Dominique Rizzo got married on Dec. 31, 2019 after getting engaged on Jan. 1 of that same year. They have since had three children; Wesley, Bambi and Winter.

Dominique is a stay at home mother, and enjoys sharing family updates on social media. The entire family is often a presence at MLB stadiums throughout the country as they support Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Zack Wheeler's wife and children give ace a reason to consider retiring

Zack Wheeler was named Opening Day starter for the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2025 season as he is one of the best pitchers in the National League. Wheeler is signed through the 2027 season, and he recently remarked that his MLB career could come to a close at the end of that contract.

Speaking on the "Wheels Up" podcast, the Phillies ace gave some specific reasons as to why retirement is something he is thinking about:

“It's far away, but I'm pretty sure I'm done after this, but you know time will tell and who knows I never want to say never, but more likely I'll probably be done after this. That was kind of the goal.

“I got four kids and my awesome wife, and I want to spend time with them too."

Wheeler has been able to enjoy time with his wife and children during the offseasons, but he probably wants more. If he does call it quits after the 2027 MLB season, he would hope to deliver the Phillies another World Series before then.

