Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique gives a sneak peek of daughter Bambi adorably tackling grown-up chores like a pro

Zack Wheeler was recently named Opening Day starter for the Philadelphia Phillies, and he is currently back to work at Spring Training. Wheeler has been able to spend plenty of time with his family this offseason, and his family is growing quickly.

Zack is married to Dominique Rizzo, and they got married on New Year's Eve 2019 after being engaged that same year. Dominique is an active mother on social media and she shared a video of her daughter Bambi on her Instagram story on March 17.

Zach and Dominique Wheeler daughter chores

In the story that was shared on her Instagram story, young Bambi is pretending to play chef as she is cutting up some fake cheese in the video. Bambi is one of four children of Zack Wheeler and Dominique, and she is the second oldest in the family, but she is taking on a bigger role in the clip.

Dominique Wheeler was once a makeup artist for Cosmopolitan, but she has since focused on staying home and taking care of their growing family. Zack Wheeler has been blessed to have his family in attendance for many of his MLB stars, and that trend should continue in 2025 as well.

Fans of the Philadelphia Phillies can stay updated on the life of Zach Wheeler through Dominque, but the All-Star pitcher is also proud to show off his family at times.

Zack Wheeler discusses retirement plans featuring four kids and awesome wife

Zack Wheeler is going to be starting on Opening Day for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, but the pitcher is already looking ahead at retirement. Wheeler signed a three-year contract extension with the Phillies in March 2024, and he believes that it could be the final contract that he signs.

Appearing on "The Phillies Show" at the end of February, Zack Wheeler discussed his plans to retire, and what he looks forward to the most.

“It's far away, but I'm pretty sure I'm done after this, but you know time will tell and who knows I never want to say never, but more likely I'll probably be done after this. That was kind of the goal.”

“I got four kids and my awesome wife, and I want to spend time with them too."

The Phillies are hoping that Wheeler can lead them to a World Series Championship before he calls it a career, but Wheeler will have plenty of support even if that doesn't happen.

