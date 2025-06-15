Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique reacts to Freddie Freeman's date night with spouse Chelsea at Coronado Beach

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman took some time off from baseball action as he traveled to San Diego with his wife, Chelsea, to spend quality time. The date night took place at Coronado Beach.

On Saturday, Chelsea shared snapshots from her date night. She was in high-waisted olive shorts, a tucked white tee, and heels. Meanwhile, Freddie sported a laid-back navy sweatshirt and black jeans combo.

Chelsea captioned her post:

“Night out wearing @paige 💜 #LiveInIt” — a shoutout to the trendy LA-based fashion brand Paige.

Dominique Wheeler, wife of Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, reacted to the story with a fire emoji:

"🔥"

Reaction from Dominique Wheeler\

Date nights haven't been the only reason Chelsea finds herself at the center of attention. A week ago, she attended the last day of the CPR & AED Heart Awareness Week luncheon, training with the American Heart Association.

"Such a great reminder of how important it is to know CPR and how to use an AED. These simple skills can truly save lives. Thank you for having me!" she wrote.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea proud of her two younger sons

Chelsea's social media posts also revolve around her three sons with Freddie Freeman, namely Charlie, Brandon and Maximus. Earlier, she shared an update that Charlie had won in her little league competition, and four days ago, she shared a personal update on her two younger sons.

Chelsea provided a heartfelt update marking the end of the school year — and a major milestone for their son Max. Chelsea shared a photo of herself with sons Max and Brandon in a classroom setting.

"Last day of TK party🥳" she wrote. "When this school year started, Max couldn’t even walk. We had to delay his start, and then ease him in-just an hour at a time, when all he could do was sit-so he could still feel part of it. Now. He’s running. So close to a full recovery.🥹

"Brandon has also blossomed this year-so grown up, so confident. I’m just beyond proud of both of them."

In her caption, Chelsea shared her pride at the progress of Max, who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome last year and Brandon, who has emerged as a confident lad.

