Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique strikes a confident pose in a red Chanel-inspired top and ruffled ankle boots during a fashionable mirror selfie

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler's wife, Dominique, cheered for the team in the NLDS game at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The Phillies suffered a 5-3 loss to the LA Dodgers, but still have a chance to showcase their power play in Game 2 on Monday.

Dominique shared a story on Instagram featuring her three kids, Wesley, Bambi and Winter. Wesley wore a red T-shirt with “We Own the East P,” while Bambi and Winter's shirts had “Take October P” on them.

“Mood,” Dominique wrote.

Zack Wheeler's wife ,Dominique, shared story.(nikawheelz/Instagram)

Dominique also posted a clip of the pregame introductions, with Wheeler standing at first base line as the team's reserve. He received a standing ovation during the ceremony, as he wore his Phillies unfirom the first time since Aug. 16.

Zack Wheeler's wife ,Dominique, shared story.(nikawheelz/Instagram)

In another story, Dominique uploaded a snap of her in a red Chanel-inspired top with black and white striped details. She paired it with black shorts featuring lace trim and completed her look with black knee-length boots.

Zack Wheeler's wife ,Dominique, shared story.(nikawheelz/Instagram)

Zack Wheeler’s wife, Dominique, expressed support for her husband after announcing his upcoming surgery

Zack Wheeler was placed on IL in August as he had a blood clot in his right arm. He announced that he will have surgery and posted an emotional message on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the support this season. It means the world to me and my family. As many of you know, I’ll be having surgery in the coming weeks, ...... back in 2026, ready to give everything I’ve got for this team and this city. Thanks for riding with us through it all,” Wheeler wrote on Aug. 25.

The pitcher's wife, Dominique, dropped a two-word message for him.

“❤️❤️❤️ love you,” Dominique wrote.

Zack Wheeler's wife ,Dominique ,commented on his post.(wheelerpro45/Instagram)

Wheeler went for vascular thoracic outlet syndrome surgery on Sept. 23. His manager, Rob, announced that it was successful and he will be back in the 2026 season.

The Phillies ace had a strong regular season with a 10-5 record, a 2.71 ERA, 195 strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP. He has maintained his status as one of the league's top pitchers.

