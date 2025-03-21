Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique twins with her three kids in matching red stripes, shows love for Phillies ace's 2025 Spring Training

Zack Wheeler was recently named the Opening Day starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies after another great Spring Training. Wheeler was able to enjoy some time with wife Dominique and the rest of his family while getting ready for the 2025 season.

Wheeler's wife, Dominique, recently posted some photos on Instagram from the most recent Spring Training, and that brought many reactions.

"Spring training 2025 … my fave one yet 🤍🌴, " Dominique captioned her post.

In the photos that were shared on Instagram, Zach Wheeler's entire family can be seen, and they are all smiles while supporting the starting pitcher. Dominique also was sure to outfit herself and her children in matching outfits, while the starting pitcher took a more conservative approach.

Trea Turner's wife Kristen decided to focus on what the Wheeler family was wearing instead of simply looking at the memories. She dropped a three-word response to sum up what she enjoyed most with the post.

"Love the outfits 😍, " Kristen commented.

@kristrn Comment on @nikawheelz IG Post

Wheeler and Turner are looking to get the Philadelphia Phillies back to the World Series in 2025 after a disappointing playoff exit in 2024. Zack Wheeler will have the support from his family during the regular season as well, but he won't be able to spend as much time with them.

Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique, children give him reasons to consider retirement

Zack Wheeler might be the Opening Day starter for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, but he's not expecting to be around for much longer. Wheeler is still under contract for two more seasons, but speaking on "The Phillies Show," the All-Star pitcher admitted that his career could be coming to an end soon.

“It's far away, but I'm pretty sure I'm done after this, but you know time will tell and who knows I never want to say never, but more likely I'll probably be done after this. That was kind of the goal.”

“I got four kids and my awesome wife, and I want to spend time with them too."

Zack and Dominque Wheeler have a growing family, and the pitcher would like to be able to spend more time at home. He is going to have support from his family throughout the remainder of his career, but it might not last much longer.

