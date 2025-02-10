Zhang Weili’s heartwarming moment with UFC Hall of Famer sparks touching 3-word response from Bobby Miller’s girlfriend Natalie Loureda

Zhang Weili successfully defended the strawweight title against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312. Before she stepped inside the Octagon, Weili had a touching interaction with a UFC legend, which Natalie Loureda, the girlfriend of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller seemed to like.

The legend in question is UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who fought Weili twice and lost both. Nonetheless, Jedrzejczyk doesn't seem to harbor any resentment towards her former opponent.

Before Weil's co-main event fight, her ex-adversary met her in her dressing room and the duo shared a heartfelt moment with Jedrzejczyk saying:

"You're the best, champ. You can do it. Be you."

The UFC's official social media channels caught the moment and Bobby Miller's girlfriend reshared it on her Instagram story on Sunday, captioning it:

"jj y weili (with a teary-eyed and love emojis)."

Screenshot of Loureda's Instagram story (Source - @natalieloureda)

Zhang Weili's first fight against Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 won the Fight of the Year award in 2020. Weili won that strawweight title fight via split decision, while their second encounter ended in the second round at UFC 275, again in the Chinese woman's favor.

Jedrzejczyk retired after the fight and the promotion inducted her into the modern wing of UFC Hall of Fame in July. The Hall of Famer was among the many big names in attendance to watch UFC 312.

Although not as accomplished as Zhang Weili or Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Natalie Loureda's older sister, Valerie, also had a career in MMA, competing in the now-defunct Bellator MMA.

Over five fights with the promotion, she held a 4-1 record. Valerie has since transitioned to professional wrestling and now performs in WWE NXT under the ring name, Lola Vice.

Natalie Loureda had picked against Zhang Weili at UFC 312

Preluding UFC 312 on Saturday, Bobby Miller's girlfriend had previewed and predicted the last three fights of the PPV on her show, "Rolling with the Punches with Natalie Loureda."

Miller’s girlfriend accurately predicted Dricus du Plessis’ victory over Sean Strickland in the main event. She also correctly picked Tallison Teixeira to defeat Justin Tafa in the featured bout of the card. However, her prediction for the co-main event did not pan out, as she chose Tatiana Suarez over Zhang Weili.

Despite Suarez winning the first round on all three judges’ scorecards, Weili dominated the rest of the fight and secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory. Suarez is a cancer survivor, and her emotional backstory was one reason why Loureda thought the American could defeat the UFC strawweight champion.

