NFL star Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi once opened up about being oblivious to Mahomes Sr.'s baseball career during dating phase

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is eying his third Lombardi Trophy to his resume. To do so, he will have to take down the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup. Amid all this, it's interesting to note that the NFL star's father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., is a former MLB player.

His mother, Randi Mahomes, has her own website, where she describes herself as the ‘quarterback producer.’ She shared her journey and also added an extra revelation regarding her early dating life with Patrick Mahomes Sr. The website's bio said that Randi didn't know that Patrick's father was an MLB star.

"When they met, Randi had no idea that her future husband was a star athlete that played professional baseball." [via The QB Producer]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The bio also mentioned that being the wife of a baseball athlete took a toll on their married life, which led to their divorce in 2006. However, the couple is friendly and co-parents their children.

"Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship which lead to divorce. True to Randi’s optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day." [via The QB Producer]

Not much is known about the divorce details but the Chiefs quarterback stayed with his mother after the split.

Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s baseball career

The Chiefs QB's father played in the MLB from 1992 to 2003, including a stint in a Japanese league as well. He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins and he made his debut on April 4, 1992, against the Texas Rangers.

He stayed with the Twins until 1996 and thereafter went on to play for the Boston Red Sox (1996–1997), the NPB's Yokohama BayStars (1997–1998), the New York Mets (1999–2000), the Texas Rangers (2001), the Chicago Cubs (2002) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (2003).

He retired after his final season with the Pirates in 2003, where he went 0-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. Overall, Mahomes pitched in 308 games (63 starts) with a 42-39 record, 5.47 ERA, and 452 strikeouts in 709 innings.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.