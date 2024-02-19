Nick Castellanos kicks off Phillies Spring Training with son Liam in heartwarming style

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos is among several players gearing up for the next season and the two-time All-Star made his way to spring training, accompanied by a special guest.

The former Silver Slugger winner carried his baseball kit to Phillies' spring training with his son Liam, who carried a baseball bat in one hand and a baseball glove in another.

"Nick Castellanos… And Liam arrives for spring training. Every day is take your son to work day for Nick. So cool," John Clark wrote.

For the uninitiated, Liam is a fan-favorite in Philadelphia, as he is often witnessed cheering for his father at the Citizens Bank Park. Nick Castellanos' son is his biggest fan and he rose to fame during the Phillies' incredible NLDS Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves in 2023.

Liam is Nick's elder son from his previous relationship. The Phillies star welcomed another baby boy in 2022 with his wife Jess Gomez, whom he married in 2021.

Nick Castellanos has learned from Phillies' recent postseason failures

The former Cubs star had an indifferent run of form during Phillies postseason journey. Castellanos ran the Atlanta Braves ragged in the NLDS with five home runs, six RBIs, and two walks.

However, he failed to prolong his hot streak against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, returning with just one RBI and two walks in his final six postseason games, as the Phillies were outmuscled by the Snakes in Game 7 of the Championship Series.

“Last year sucked. There’s no way around that. But you can use that as fuel," he said (via MLB.com).

Despite a lack of signings in the offseason, the Phillies are expected to mount a serious challenge for the postseason once again, and Castellanos had a cheeky comment for all the critics.

“When you’re really good, expectations are big,” he said at the Baycare Ballpark. "I haven’t gotten dressed yet, and we’re talking about the World Series. But that’s a good thing.”

