Nick Castellanos, a right fielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, is married to Jessica Gomez Castellanos, a businesswoman from New Jersey. Otto Castellanos was born to the couple on May 4, 2022.

A recent Instagram post by Jessica showed her kid having a good time with Michael Lorenzon's daughter at the game that took place at Citizens Bank Park. Both kids were having fun watching their fathers win the game.

Jess captioned the pictures as " Almost besties. Probably more like bf gf"

Another picture was captioned as, " Then. He's gonna love to do that one day"

and the most cute picture was captioned as, " Ladies man"

Nick Castellanos' family watched as the Phillies knocked out the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in Game 4 of their NL Division Series.

Nick Castellanos and Jessica's family life

Nick and Jessica Castellanos dated for four years until they got married in 2021. Their love story started in the year 2017.

Nick Castellanos was previously married to Vanessa Hernandez, the mother of his first kid, Liam. The duo got divorced in the year 2017. Nick had his second son, Otto with Jesseca in the year 2022. Apparently, Jesseca shares a good bond with Nick's first son as well. She has shared a few pictures on social media with him.

Went on a magic carpet ride to Miami for Halloween with my Aladdin & Genie 🧞‍♂️ - jesscastellanosss

Nick agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with the Phillies in 2022. Castellanos was a hero for the Phillies as he hit two home runs in Games 3 and 4 of the 2023 NLDS and has become the first player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back playoff games.

Now, he and the Phillies await another challenge in the form of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS round.