Nick Swisher's wife and Netflix star JoAnna Garcia's $93,945 Jeep Grand Wagoneer sets the bar high for luxury

Former Yankees first baseman Nick Swisher has been married to JoAnna Garcia Swisher since 2010. The Netflix star is the co-founder of The Happy Place Presents, a home decor and clothing brand that helps users with the interior design of their homes.

Recently, Jo took to Instagram to show off her athleisure wear from The Happy Place Presents. In the video, she can be seen walking off the house and entering her Jeep Grand Wagoneer, a car that sets the luxury bar high.

According to Car and Driver, the 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer starts at $93,945 and goes up to $116,190. The luxurious four-wheel drive is equipped with a Hurricane 510-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Pairing it with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Jeep variant reaches 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.

The fuel economy varies model-wise, starting from 17 mpg inside the city to 20 mpg on the highway.

How did Nick Swisher and JoAnna Garcia Swisher fall in love with each other?

Nick Swisher and JoAnna first met each other through a friend and eventually started seeing each other. Jo said that they instantly clicked since they had similar goals in their lives. The duo wanted to embrace parenthood and Garcia found the right partner in Nick.

"One of the things that really struck me about Nick when I met him was his desire to start a family. Becoming a father was so important to him, so I knew right then and there that we were both aligned and wanted to experience parenthood together," JoAnna said to PEOPLE

"I think for the first time in my life, I have a woman who I could not be more proud of," Nick said. "We do such a great job really pushing the other one to do better and I think that's what you have to have."

JoAnna and Nick tied the knot on Dec. 11, 2010, at the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach. The wedding was attended by many A-list celebrities, including Nick's teammate Alex Rodriguez and Garcia's mentor Reba McEntire.

Nick Swisher and JoAnna Garcia are parents to two daughters, Emerson Jay and Sailor Stevie.

