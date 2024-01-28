Nike pays tribute to MLB legend Jackie Robinson with new Air Max 1 '86 in Dodgers colors

On April 15, sneaker giant Nike will continue its annual celebration of Jackie Robinson Day with the release of a Brooklyn Dodgers colorway of a new Air Max 1 shoe. This was anticipated following the release of the Dunk Low two years ago and a model of the Air Force 1 Low in 2023.

This year's shoe will include a combination of blue suede and nubuck panels on the upper, which also features a mudguard in grey suede. A "42" diamond patch adorns the tongue and the laces have a gold lacelock.

This model is expected to retail on April 15 at Nike.com, as well as at major Nike Sportswear retailers.

A Jackie Robinson statue has been stolen from a park in Kansas

Jackie Robinson was the first player to break the color barrier in baseball and left a lasting legacy across the sport. After starting for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, Robinson helped usher in a new age in the MLB.

While his playing days may not be in the living memory for the vast majority of people and the Dodgers have since moved to Los Angeles, Robinson's impact is still felt today.

News broke on Friday that a statue of Robinson had been stolen from a public park in Kansas. The statue was cut above the ankles, leaving only Robinson's feet behind.

Wichita police chief Joe Sullivan spoke to reporters at a press conference on Friday and said:

“I’m frustrated by the actions of those individuals who had the audacity to take the statue of Jackie Robinson from a park where kids and families in our community gather to learn the history of Jackie Robinson, an American icon, and play the game of baseball. This should upset all of us.

“Once the statue is returned, we also want the individuals who robbed our community of a treasure to be held accountable for their actions, and I assure you, they will. The resources of the Wichita Police Department have been mobilized.”

A reward has been issued of $2,500 for tips that lead to arrests and an additional $5,000 has been offered for any tips that lead to the recovery of the statue.

