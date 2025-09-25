Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 25, 2025

The Red Sox offense delivered behind their ace, Garrett Crochet's eight scoreless innings, giving him his 18th win of the season, to take back-to-back wins in Toronto. Three of the five Boston wins against the Blue Jays have come at the Rogers Centre this season, with a possible fourth on Thursday.

If the Blue Jays (90-68) lose on Thursday, they could lose the AL East lead to the New York Yankees, which they currently hold due to the tiebreaker advantage. The Red Sox (87-71) are +2 over the American League Wild Card spots thanks to four wins in the last five games.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game 3: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre

Money Line: Blue Jays (-138), Red Sox (+118)

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs

Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game 3: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Blue Jays

Bo Bichette: 10 Day IL (Knee),

Ty France: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Chris Bassitt: 15 Day IL (Back),

Ryan Burr: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Yimi Garcia: 60 Day IL (Ankle),

Robinson Pina: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Nick Sandlin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Bowden Francis: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Angel Bastardo: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Red Sox

Roman Anthony: 10 Day IL (Oblique),

Brennan Bernardino: 15 Day IL (Lat),

Dustin May: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Jordan Hicks: 15 Day IL (Shoulder),

Richard Fitts: 15 Day IL (Biceps),

Triston Casas: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Marcelo Mayer: 60 Day IL (Wrist),

Josh Winckowski: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Luis Guerrero: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Kutter Crawford: 60 Day IL (Knee),

Patrick Sandoval: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Liam Hendriks: 60 Day IL (Hip),

Tanner Houck: 60 Day IL (Flexor),

Hunter Dobbins: 60 Day IL (ACL),

Vaughn Grissom: 60 Day IL (Foot)

Expected Lineups

Blue Jays

RF G. Springer R LF Nathan Lukes L 1B V. Guerrero R 3B A. Barger L C A. Kirk R DH A. Santander S CF D. Varsho L 2B E. Clement R SS A. Gimenez L

Red Sox

LF Jarren Duran L SS Trevor Story R 3B Alex Bregman R DH M. Yoshida L 2B R. Gonzalez R 1B N. Lowe L RF Wilyer Abreu L C C. Narvaez R CF C. Rafaela R

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Expert Picks and Prediction

Red Sox's Brayan Bello (11-8, 3.34 ERA) will face Blue Jays' Louie Varland (4-3, 3.10 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. Bello has 3 or more runs in each of his last four starts. He has a 5.85 ERA in the month of September. Varland will start in what is to be a bullpen game for the Blue Jays.

Toronto's lineup, which has a .265 average this season, is hitting at .196 in their last ten games. Moreover, collectively, their pitching staff is at a 5.32 ERA in the same stretch. They will need players like George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to lead the way. The Red Sox lineup is hitting at .281 in their ten stretch. Alex Bregman has five RBIs and two homers in that time.

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4

Picks: Red Sox ML (-138), Over 8.0 runs

