The World Series has just concluded and the Houston Astros are kings of MLB. They, however, would not have closed out the Philadelphia Phillies if not for the help of their best hitter, Yordan Alvarez. The young stud blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning that traveled 450 feet.

With the gravitas and intensity of the situation, Alvarez delivered and sealed the championship for Houston. The next most interesting question now is, who caught the ball that sealed the title for the Astros and their first title win at Minute Maid Park?

The answer lies with oil-and-gas-firm chief accounting officer Jim Rice. Rice, who works for Dallas-based Aethon Energy, wasn't even supposed to watch Game 6 but a sudden change of plans from his boss saw him inherit the tickets that his superior bought.

Matthew Seedorff @MattSeedorff #Houston Jim Rice was able to snatch Yordan Alvarez’s home run baseball. He didn’t have tickets to the game until he was offered one by his boss this morning. Jim drove from Dallas and says he’s a diehard Astros fan. He says he wants to keep the ball. #WorldSeries Jim Rice was able to snatch Yordan Alvarez’s home run baseball. He didn’t have tickets to the game until he was offered one by his boss this morning. Jim drove from Dallas and says he’s a diehard Astros fan. He says he wants to keep the ball. #WorldSeries #Houston https://t.co/Q4rlC3AkiC

The accounting officer was informed by his boss that the latter would miss the game and wanted him to take his tickets for Game 6 of the World Series instead. This set off a chain of events that Rice wouldn't forget.

Lifelong Houston Astros fan catches historic World Series home run

Rice shared via multiple news outlets that he would be keeping Yordan Alvarez' home-run ball. In an interview with MLB.com, he stated that it will stay with him for now, no matter how high the offers are from memorabilia collectors.

“No doubt, this is staying with me...This is my title memory right here." - Rice via MLB.com

Upon seeing the view from where he is sitting (the Batter's Eye Box at Minute Maid Park), Rice acknowledged that it was an awesome seat to comfortably see the entirety of the field. However, having been a fan of the Astros for 49 years, he was quick to realize that it is one of the toughest places inside the park for a batter to aim at given its distance from home plate.

But given how special Yordan Alvarez' power is, the young Cuban blasted the second-longest World Series home run of the Statcast Era that gave Rice a piece of history.

