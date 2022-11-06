World Series 2022: Houston Astros win first title-clinching home game among the major sports in the city of Houston since 1995

Houston, problem solved. It's been a long time coming for the fans of Space City since they last won a championship in their own hometown. The Astros have clinched their second championship as a franchise and the first one to be won within the premises of the city after more than two decades.

"THE FINAL OUT." - @ Houston Astros

The last time the city tasted a major American sports championship to be clinched in Space City was when the Houston Rockets of the NBA won it all in 1995 by sweeping the Orlando Magic in four games, with Game 4 having taken place at the then "The Summit" and now known as the Lakewood Church Central Campus.

Space City only has three of the four major American sports teams with no NHL team occupying the city. Including MLS, the closest victory that an H-Town team has had closest to the proximity of the city was in 2005 when the Dynamo won the 2006 MLS Cup against the New England Revolution at Pizza Hut Park in Frisco.

Houston Astros draw level with Rockets and Dynamo

The Astros are the oldest major sports team in Space City, having been founded in 1962. The franchise has now won its second title and has drawn level with the Rockets of the NBA and the Dynamo of the MLS.

The Rockets had back-to-back championships in the 1994 & 1995 seasons having clinched the NBA Championship at the Summit after overcoming the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic, respectively.

The Dynamo, on the other hand, won the MLS Cup in their inaugural season in 2006 and then proceeded to follow it up with another championship the following year.

Poll : 0 votes