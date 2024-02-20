“No habla inglés today” - When Anthony Rendon dodged injury-related questions with a sarcastic remark

Los Angeles Angels veteran third baseman Anthony Rendon has always been known to be straightforward with his comments, with a hint of sarcasm and playfulness. Fans have always adored his replies. Let's take a look at one of his funny comments from last season when he was asked to provide an update on his injury. It made the MLB fans laugh with dumbfounded amazement.

A tweet shared by Sam Blum of The Athletic in September 2023 revealed that when Rendon was in evident discomfort, he was asked about his injury, and he sarcastically responded:

"No habla inglés today."

The comment translates to:

"Does not speak english today."

Blum added that the 33-year-old then donned his hoodie and left the clubhouse.

Anthony Rendon spent his first eight seasons in the big leagues with the Washington Nationals and even won his maiden World Series title with the Nationals in 2019 alongside superstars like Max Scherzer and Juan Soto. After this, he signed with the Angels and moved to the West Coast.

The Halos signed Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal in 2020, and since then, his form has slumped. Despite having a power-packed lineup, involving Rendoon, Mike Trout, and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels could never even contend for the AL pennant, let alone fight for the Fall Classic. Many claim that signing Anthony to a mammoth deal was a novice move on LA's part.

Anthony Rendon has an unlikely perspective toward the sport of baseball

Anthony Rendon, the third baseman for the Los Angeles Angels, has a business-like connection with baseball, as he said on Monday that he has other important objectives in his life.

Even after he was selected by the Washington Nationals as the sixth overall choice in the 2011 MLB Draft, Anthony Rendon said he has always held the same principles about playing baseball. The 33-year-old noted that since getting married in 2017 and having four kids with his wife, his views about the sport have only been strengthened further.

He said (via The Guardian):

"This has never been a top priority. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith and my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’ll move on."

"My enthusiasm has been the same since I got drafted, to be honest. I was actually deleting old emails because my storage is getting to the maximum. And so I've been going back deleting old emails."

"I emailed myself a pros and cons of why I wanted to stay in the game. This was in 2014. And so my thought process of the game has not changed since then."

