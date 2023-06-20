Nolan Arenado has once again proved he's a talented and responsible player. For the team's first series victory in over a month, Nolan Arenado hit two home runs to lead St. Louis to an 8-7 triumph over the Mets this past weekend.

Being dedicated to his game, Nolan stayed behind on Friday and Saturday to bat in the ballpark. After the offday on Thursday, Arenado's highly polished swing didn't feel good, as seen by his 0-for-4 and 0-for-5 performances on Friday and Saturday. Therefore, he held off leaving the stadium until he discovered something he could use on Sunday.

Arenado rarely goes without considering his next swing. His work is purposeful, not random. He is gifted (in talent), yet he is also fixated. He works hard and hits the ball well. His teammates admire his obsessive dedication to his swing.

Arenado frequently receives glares from his wife, Laura. He said:

“Sometimes I do it in random places, like an elevator, and my wife will tell me, ‘Quit it!’. I think it’s just a habit -- probably a bad habit -- and I shouldn’t be doing those things when I’m away from the field. But it’s just something I’m thinking about all the time, really. That’s probably not a good thing, but I just want to get it right.

Nolan Arenado removed mid-game vs Reds

Nolan Arenado, the star third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, and manager Oliver Marmol were both ejected from the second game of their series against the Cincinnati Reds on June 10.

In the MLB, Arenado and Marmol are both known for having big personalities. This time, their flamboyant personalities got the better of them, resulting in a confrontation with the umpire.

Uncertainty still exists over the precise chain of events that brought about their removal. When Arenado hit a ground ball to start a double play, ending the Reds' offensive threat in the top of the third inning, the incident happened. Cameras, however, saw Arenado speaking to the home plate umpire as he walked back to the dugout.

Nolan Arenado and Oliver Marmol

Umpire Will Little immediately dismissed Arenado and his first base coach after becoming incensed by the comments. Marmol then went to the umpire to complain, but he was met with the same response.

