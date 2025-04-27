Nolan Arenado shares 1-word reaction to Cardinals teammates celebrating his walk-off homer

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado reacted to his teammates celebrating his recent stellar moment that contributed to their latest victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Ad

The Cardinals, coming off a 3-2 victory in their series opener, hosted Game 2 of their series against the Brewers at Busch Stadium. The thrilling contest saw the Cardinals take an early lead before Milwaukee tied the game in the top of the ninth with Jackson Chourio's game-tying two-run homer.

Shortly after, in the bottom of the ninth, Nolan Arenado showcased his prowess by launching a 385-foot walk-off home run, securing a 6–5 victory for his team. Following his game-winning hit, Arenado’s teammates swarmed him with hugs and a water shower to celebrate the moment.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arenado later shared the St. Louis Cardinals' Instagram post featuring glimpses of the celebration, simply captioning it:

"Fam”

Nolan Arenado IG (Credits: Instagram/@nolanarenado)

Arenado has been a part of the Cardinals since 2021, after the team acquired him from the Colorado Rockies. He finished Saturday’s game going 1-for-4 with one RBI, one walk, and one run scored.

Ad

The Cardinals started their lead in the second inning with Pedro Pages’ sacrifice fly. In the third, Lars Nootbaar hit an RBI ground-rule double, followed by Brendan Donovan’s RBI double. In the fourth inning, St. Louis added two more runs to their tally, giving them a 5-0 lead.

The Brewers’ offense woke up in the fifth after back-to-back RBI doubles by Caleb Durbin and Jackson Chourio. Joey Ortiz’s RBI forceout in the sixth made the score 5-3. The ninth inning saw Chourio tie the game with a two-run homer, before Nolan Arenado sealed the win with his game-winning walk-off hit.

Ad

Veteran Nolan Arenado discusses still having solid performances

Since making his MLB debut in 2013, Nolan Arenado has earned eight All-Star selections, 10 Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards. Expressing confidence in his ability to continue performing at a high level, Arenado said (via MLB.com):

“I just feel like I still have a lot left in me in this game, and sooner or later I’m going to be done playing and I just want to keep going because I feel like I can do a lot of great things.”

Ad

“That’s what I’m still chasing. When I feel like I can’t [accomplish greatness], I probably just won’t play [any] more, but I feel like I still can. I’m still trying to get comfortable and fix some things, but I’m still chasing that.”

So far in the 2025 season, Nolan Arenado has recorded three home runs, 12 RBIs, and holds a .266 batting average.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More