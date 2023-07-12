Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Cardinals star could move 8-time All-Star amid disappointing season

Rumors are starting to spiral that the St. Louis Cardinals could look at trading Nolan Arenado ahead of the trade deadline. St. Louis has had a disastrous first half of the season and could look at shaking things up.

Arenado has become one of the most sound third basemen in the league. There is no doubt that multiple teams would love to have the hard-hitting veteran playing third base for them.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Nolan Arenado’s second homer of the night regains the lead for the Cardinals! Nolan Arenado’s second homer of the night regains the lead for the Cardinals! https://t.co/FrIbPgooDN

Nolan Arenado got off to a rocky start but has found himself at the plate as the season progressed. He is hitting .283/.332/.518 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs, making his eighth All-Star Game this year.

Eddy Milian @EDMIL6 Probably some of the best BP you can watch is from Nolan Arenado #MLB Probably some of the best BP you can watch is from Nolan Arenado #MLB https://t.co/yFt0VhWS7B

Arenado has already been traded once in his career. After spending eight seasons with the Colorado Rockies, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. If he were to be moved at the deadline, this experience would help him transition if he were traded again.

Trading Nolan Arenado might not be as easy as it seems

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Nolan Arenado has a no-trade clause in his contract. This means that if the St. Louis Cardinals were to move him, it would have to be a team of his choosing. This would limit the pool of teams St. Louis can work with. On top of the no-trade clause, Arenado has expressed that he would like to stay in St. Louis.

After the season was over last year, Arenado declined to opt out of his contract and become a free agent. He loves playing for the Cardinals and does not want to leave despite the team's poor first half.

The same could be said for Paul Goldschmidt, where rumors about the team trading him are circulating. Neither player wants to leave the team and likes how the Cardinals' organization carries itself.

