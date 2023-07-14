Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for All-Star as Deadline approaches

Nolan Arenado is having another special campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. The baseman has 94 hits and 19 home runs in 332 at-bats with a .283 batting average.

However, despite Arenado's impressive outings, the Cardinals are fifth in the NL Central with a 38-52 record. As St. Louis is unlikely to qualify for the playoffs, there have been rumors that the eight-time All-Star might be offloaded before the Aug.1 trade deadline.

Here, we take a look at three landing spots for Arenado amid rumors of his move away from St. Louis.

3 potential landing spots for Nolan Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado

#1, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West with a 51-38 record. Dave Roberts' team has ambitions to win the World Series this year but needs a few reinforcements before the trade deadline.

Nolan Arenado would be a perfect addition for the Dodgers. He could bolster their batting lineup and has the tendency to step up in the crunch games.

#2, New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are fourth in the AL East with a 49-42 record. Aaron Boone's team is still in the hunt for the playoffs but will need to get its act together in the second half of the campaign.

Luring a hitter like Arenado before the trade deadline would come as a big boost for the Yankees. The 10-time Golden Glove Award winner can bring some serious batting quality to the franchise that already boasts the likes of Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

#3, Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are at the summit of the AL West with a 52-39 record. Bruce Bochy's team has been the surprise package in this year and will be looking to continue its excellent run for the remainder of the regular season.

The Rangers would become strong contenders to win the World Series if they manage to swoop in for Arenado. The 32-year-old is yet to win the championship and might look to cash in with a team that is serious about going all the way in the postseason.

