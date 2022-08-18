"Not every team cheats…. But the Astros sure did." "Cause they're the players who brought them a parade" - MLB Reddit speculates why Houston Astros fans celebrate tainted players

Since their cheating scandal back in 2017, the Houston Astros have been shrouded in controversy. Many still call their 2017 World Series illigitamite and have a sporting hatred for the main players involved. However, Astros fans are still celebrating these players, and fans of other teams are starting to wonder why.

After the 2019 season, it emerged that the Houston Astros were using a complex method to steal signs during their 2017 championship season. This included placing illegal cameras, and placing scouts behind the plate who would bang on a trash can to signal which pitch was coming.

Although sign stealing to an extent is considered a part of the game, this method was deemed unethical as it used outside devices. Once the MLB found out about the Astros' methods, they suspended both the manager and the general manager. The MLB also fined the team $5 million and took away Houston's top draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

However, there were no punishments for the players, and neither was their 2017 World Series championship was not invalidated. Both fans and other players in the MLB did not agree with the lack of punishment. It made the players involved in the scandal more hated throughout the league.

Do Houston Astros fans ignore the cheating scandal?

Why do Houston Astros fans still celebrate the players involved in the cheating scandal? Star players such as Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer are still in the league and are universally hated on sporting grounds by a lot of fans.

Rather than hating and shaming their team for cheating during their championship, many fans have backed them up. Astros fans sometimes tend to say that every team cheats in some way, shape, or form. Although not talked about much, this is most likely true to some extent.

The Astros won the World Series back in 2017, which is the single greatest thing to do in MLB. Some teams do not even have a World Series championship, so perhaps the Astros fans are so grateful for this and ignore the controversy.

Some also spectulate that a natural disaster might have something to do with it. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey rocked the city of Houston extremely hard. Many look at the Astros 2017 championship as something that unified the city during a difficult time.

Regardless, Houston Astros fans will continue to support their team and their championship no matter what. Outside of the cheating scandal, the 2017 Astros was a very talented team, and it shows even now.

Edited by Diptanil Roy