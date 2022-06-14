“Not a single Lebron jersey. No wonder they can’t win” - Kansas City Royals go on NBA-themed road trip, Twitter rips into team for their losing record

Losing usually isn't fun, but the Kansas City Royals are making an effort to change that. In a team-building exercise, the team embarked on a California roadtrip dressed in various National Basketball Association jerseys. The occasion is a trip to San Francisco, where the Golden State Warriors are battling the Boston Celtics for an NBA championship this week.
All the team's players participated. Some wore retro jerseys, while others went for a more contemporary look. Some team members even wore referee uniforms.
Teams do things like this all the time, but Twitter had something to say about the Kansas City Royals celebrating in any way, shape, or form. They're currently 20-39, making them the MLB's worst team without a tie.
Being more than 13 games behind their division's first-place spot, the Royals have little to no hope of making the playoffs. Twitter doesn't want them having fun in the meantime.
Twitter rips into the Kansas City Royals for their NBA-themed roadtrip
This fan wasn't having it one bit. He wants to see his team put up some wins before they celebrate. On the flipside, it's pretty hard to win if they take themselves too seriously.
This user thought likewise. With a winning percentage of just .339 this season, the Royals haven't done a whole lot of it. The good news is that they've won four of their last 10 games, bringing their winning percentage up just a hair.
This user delivered a hilarious reply. He sarcastically implied that Kansas City has no interest in winning.
This user thinks they all became members of a certain NBA team upon arrival in California.
This user, evidently a New Yorker, is appalled that none of the players are wearing New York Knicks jerseys.
This user thinks that there should be at least one Lebron James jersey in the mix.
This Sacramento fan also loved the presence of a Kings jerseys in the photo. On the far right, one of the Kansas City Royals is sporting a black Sacramento Kings jersey.
This user couldn't recognize any of the players outside of their Royals uniforms. The most easily recognizable is catcher M.J. Melendez sporting the Atlanta Hawks jersey.
Starting tonight, the Royals begin a six-game roadtrip against the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics.