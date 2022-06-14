“Not a single Lebron jersey. No wonder they can’t win” - Kansas City Royals go on NBA-themed road trip, Twitter rips into team for their losing record

Losing usually isn't fun, but the Kansas City Royals are making an effort to change that. In a team-building exercise, the team embarked on a California roadtrip dressed in various National Basketball Association jerseys. The occasion is a trip to San Francisco, where the Golden State Warriors are battling the Boston Celtics for an NBA championship this week.

All the team's players participated. Some wore retro jerseys, while others went for a more contemporary look. Some team members even wore referee uniforms.

Teams do things like this all the time, but Twitter had something to say about the Kansas City Royals celebrating in any way, shape, or form. They're currently 20-39, making them the MLB's worst team without a tie.

Whit Merrifield @WhitMerrifield Themed flight tomorrow. We’re doing NBA player comps. The older guys got to pick their jerseys (with group influence). Younger guys, didn’t get that luxury. We spent many nights deliberating on the best comps for guys. It’s been great fun. Here’s some of my favorites: Themed flight tomorrow. We’re doing NBA player comps. The older guys got to pick their jerseys (with group influence). Younger guys, didn’t get that luxury. We spent many nights deliberating on the best comps for guys. It’s been great fun. Here’s some of my favorites:

Being more than 13 games behind their division's first-place spot, the Royals have little to no hope of making the playoffs. Twitter doesn't want them having fun in the meantime.

Twitter rips into the Kansas City Royals for their NBA-themed roadtrip

The Kansas City Royals are 20-39 this season.

This fan wasn't having it one bit. He wants to see his team put up some wins before they celebrate. On the flipside, it's pretty hard to win if they take themselves too seriously.

Brett Keever @BrettKeever3 @WhitMerrifield @JoshVernier610 How about worrying about getting a site out on a ground ball? How about worrying about how the royals can actually charge money to see this team play. As a fan I could care less about who wears an NBA jersey on a plane. Shows where your priorities lie. @WhitMerrifield @JoshVernier610 How about worrying about getting a site out on a ground ball? How about worrying about how the royals can actually charge money to see this team play. As a fan I could care less about who wears an NBA jersey on a plane. Shows where your priorities lie.

This user thought likewise. With a winning percentage of just .339 this season, the Royals haven't done a whole lot of it. The good news is that they've won four of their last 10 games, bringing their winning percentage up just a hair.

This user delivered a hilarious reply. He sarcastically implied that Kansas City has no interest in winning.

This user thinks they all became members of a certain NBA team upon arrival in California.

Anton Wainwright @FtRainWindiana @TalkinBaseball_ When the flight landed they all became Sacramento Kings @TalkinBaseball_ When the flight landed they all became Sacramento Kings

This user, evidently a New Yorker, is appalled that none of the players are wearing New York Knicks jerseys.

WB_36 @banks_36 @TalkinBaseball_ Not a single knicks jersey ????? Yeah this is atrocious @TalkinBaseball_ Not a single knicks jersey ????? Yeah this is atrocious

This user thinks that there should be at least one Lebron James jersey in the mix.

This Sacramento fan also loved the presence of a Kings jerseys in the photo. On the far right, one of the Kansas City Royals is sporting a black Sacramento Kings jersey.

Sad A’s Fan!!!! @LenoraJ75 @TalkinBaseball_ Who is the guy in the Kings jersey? He is my new favorite player. @TalkinBaseball_ Who is the guy in the Kings jersey? He is my new favorite player.

This user couldn't recognize any of the players outside of their Royals uniforms. The most easily recognizable is catcher M.J. Melendez sporting the Atlanta Hawks jersey.

Red @yardaaz @TalkinBaseball_ Once again I'm reminded of how unrecognizable ball players are outside of their uniforms. I can't tell who's who @TalkinBaseball_ Once again I'm reminded of how unrecognizable ball players are outside of their uniforms. I can't tell who's who

Starting tonight, the Royals begin a six-game roadtrip against the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far