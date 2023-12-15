"Not sure why having a drill in my hands excites me, but it does" - MLB icon Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn tackles washer woes

New York Yankees legend and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez has been in a relationship with fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro for quite some time, making regular headlines since December 2022.

Recently, Jaclyn Cordeiro took to Instagram to share a DIY video related to a laundry emergency in her own unique style. In the video, she was seen fixing her washing machine's clogged drain, using a drill to unclog it. Cordeiro demonstrated the entire process while explaining how she did it. She captioned her post:

“When your washing machine doesn’t drain/rinse your clothing properly, you DYI JACFIT style… Not sure why having a drill in my hands excites me, but it does.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's not surprising that Jaclyn Cordeiro knows all these skills so well, given her impressive educational background. She did a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with honors from the University of Windsor.

Jaclyn, a fitness trainer, is the brains behind JACFIT, a six-week program designed to help people improve their physical fitness. On top of her professional achievements, she's also a mother to two girls, Bella and Savanah, from her previous marriage to Laureano Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro’s relationship

Two years after breaking up with actress Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez is currently in a relationship with fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

The couple's connection first surfaced in October 2022 when paparazzi spotted them in Beverly Hills, California. In the following month, during the holiday season, Alex Rodriguez shared a family photo featuring his daughters and Cordeiro.

Both Rodriguez and Cordeiro are fitness enthusiasts who regularly share their workout routines on social media.

Alex Rodriguez's career

In 2016, Alex Rodriguez retired from the New York Yankees with a .295 career batting average and 696 home runs. He is the founder of A-Rod Corp and has continued to be actively involved in investing.

In 1993, Rodriguez became the first overall pick in the draft. As a member of the Seattle Mariners in 1996, he clinched the AL batting title with an impressive .358 average.

However, his time in Seattle came to an end when he signed a massive 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers. There, he achieved further success, winning the AL MVP Award in 2003.

Despite his achievements, Rodriguez is often criticized for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. Nevertheless, there's no denying that he had an incredible set of skills during his playing days and showed strong business acumen in his retirement.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.