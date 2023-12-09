The frenzy surrounding Shohei Ohtani's free agency is deafening. Within the last week, fans of all stripes have put forth their own theories and opinions regarding the star's eventual destination. Although Ohtani's new employer will inevitably be a baseball team, the 2023 AL MVP's appeal appears to have transcended borders, as well as sports.

Actor Rob McElhenney, known for his eponymous role in the hit TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," bought Welsh football club Wrexham AFC in 2020. In a recent social media post, McElhenney invited Shohei Ohtani to try out for a role on his team.

"Note to Shohei Ohtani: January transfer window is just 22 days away and Welsh is a very easy language to learn!" - Rob McElhenney

The third-oldest pro soccer team in the world, Wrexham AFC plays in the third division of English football. Located in the town of Wrexham in North Wales, the area is known to possess a large number of Welsh language speakers.

In his post, McElhenney claimed that the traditional tongue was not so hard to learn should Ohtani come to town. The former Los Angeles Angels star speaks only Japanese with professional proficiency.

McElhinney acquired the team alongside fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. Coincidently, it is the Toronto Blue Jays, who are MLB's sole Canadian club, that have been the team most widely reported to have the best chance at inking Ohtani.

"Shohei Ohtani hit 124 home runs during the last 3 regular MLB seasons and struck out a total of 542 batters while doing it. Babe Ruth never struck out more than 3 batters in a season that he hit 30+ homers. Not once. It's true. No one's ever done anything like this before." - Codify

Regarded as a generational talent, Ohtani is expected to gain offers of up to $750 million. Although Wrexham's "wage bill" has seen an explosion in the figures since the pair of actors took control of the team, Ohtani will undoubtedly earn several multiples more than the Welsh team's top players.

Shohei Ohtani free agency sweepstakes draws cross-sport interest

Although the only real contenders to sign Ohtani will be in MLB, the magnitude of his subsequent contract is intriguing for fans of all sports. With new teams on the Arab Peninsula like Al-Nassr offering contracts in the mid-seven digits, baseball is beginning to take on the high-spending ways of other sports like soccer.

As for Wrexham AFC under their new owners, the team is currently in second place in the Football League 2.

