Houston Astros fans fired up as team re-signs reliever Rafael Montero to a three-year, $34.5 million deal

By Jared Bloom
Modified Nov 13, 2022 04:44 AM IST
Rafael Montero is returning to Houston. The reliever and the Houston Astros agreed on a three-year, $34.5 million deal. This marks the third big-time reliever to sign a deal since free agency started.

He was dominant for the Astros last season. He posted a 2.18 ERA in a little over 68 innings pitched. He only gave up three home runs all year. He was stingy on the contact he gave up.

The Houston Astros are in agreement with Rafael Montero on a 3-year, $34.5M contract, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/nlNaWyDGhU

Fans were ecstatic that the team was quick to jump on Rafael Montero. With Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez already agreeing to deals, the reliever market didn't have much to offer. Houston knew they needed to make this deal happen.

He had over a 26% strikeout rate, and fans are expecting more of the same out of him next year. They're growing confident that the team is serious about going back-to-back. The Houston Astros' bullpen was a key reason for their World Series run.

"Now this is absolutely perfect!" one fan cheered.
Now this is absolutely perfect!!! twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…
"Montero wants to be a winner!" explained another.
@MLBONFOX @JeffPassan Montero wants to be a Winner!!!
@MLBONFOX @JeffPassan Back to back confirmed
@MLBONFOX @JeffPassan Perfect deal you don’t overpay the best bullpen in MLB.
@MLBONFOX @JeffPassan Remains a “Bullpen Bullie” 👏👏👏
@MLBONFOX @JeffPassan Awesome. Super excited to have Montero return to our bullpen.
@MLBONFOX @JeffPassan Yay
LETS GOOOOOO twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…
@michaelschwab13 @JeffPassan I love that kid
@michaelschwab13 @JeffPassan Let’s make some more deals Crane, You got this 👍

Houston fans love Rafael Montero. The Astros acquired him in 2021 from the Seattle Mariners, where he was struggling. He had a 7.27 ERA before coming over to Houston. The 2.37 ERA he posted last season was the best of his career.

Fans are praising the efforts of owner Jim Crane. They weren't expecting much news from the team since firing their GM, James Click. Houston fans didn't think the team would be active in free agency without having a general manager.

Rafael Montero turned it around at the right time

Rafael Montero got his start in 2014 with the New York Mets. In his four years with the Mets, he never posted an ERA below 4. He wasn't finding success in New York.

In 2019 he was picked up by the Texas Rangers, where he spent two seasons pitching for them. He pitched a bit better in Texas, bringing his ERA down to 2.48 in 2019 but nearly doubled his ERA in 2020. He struggled to find his groove in the MLB.

It unraveled for him in Seattle, where he posted the second-highest ERA of his career. Houston decided to take a chance on his upside, and it has paid off. The team will look for him to continue to hone his skills and continue to get better.

