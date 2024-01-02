“Now I know your secret to being that beautiful” - Fans erupt as Kate Upton's candid influencer charm owns the start of the new year

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, is very active on social media and often shares something new with her followers on Instagram. Recently, the model took to the social media platform to post two photos, leaving fans in splits at the start of the year.

The first photo is her in a candid photo, enjoying the start of the year. The second photo shows her in a face mask, wanting to say that she's still the same.

"Same me," she wrote in the caption.

This resulted in fans taking to the comments section and applauding her beauty. One fan said:

"Now I know your secret to being that beautiful it’s all in the mask!"

Here are the fan reactions:

It's not the first time that Upton has entertained fans on Instagram. A week ago, she shared a hilarious video on how to survive the holidays. In the video, Upton mentioned staying hydrated, and instead of water, she sipped Vodka as her way of enjoying the holidays.

"Stay hydrated, It's important to stay hydrated (sipping the vodka). What a fun time," Upton wrote.

A look into Kate Upton's early life

Hailing from St. Joseph, Michigan, Kate Upton was born into a sports family, as her father, Jeff, was an athletic director in high school, and her mother, Shelley, was a former tennis champion in Texas. Upton moved to Melbourne, Florida, with her family in 1999 and went to Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy.

Not many would know, but Upton was a good equestrian who competed at the national level. With the help of her horse, Roanie, she won three APHA Reserve World Championships: 13 and Under Western Riding, 13 and Under Horsemanship, and 14–18 Western Riding.

After auditioning for Elite Model Management in 2008, Upton signed with the company, her first step in the world of modeling. Her first breakthrough came when she modeled for Garage and Dooney & Bourke. Following that, she made the covers of almost all the top magazines in the early 2010s and made her mark in the industry.

She is currently married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, and the couple shares a daughter, Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander.

