The Oakland A's are at an all-time low. The Athletics slumped to their eleventh consecutive loss as the Houston Astros beat them 10-1 at home. MLB Analyst Jared Carrabis blasted the team on Twitter for their lack of effort in the game.

Houston Astros' batting lineup was all over the Oakland A's bullpen as they struck seven home runs. Twice the Astros went back to back with Chas McCornick and Jose Altuve scoring in the seventh and Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez scoring in the ninth. Alvarez, who went yard twice in the game, also started the scoring for his team with a solo homer in the first.

Athletics' eleventh consecutive loss dropped them to a 10-45 record, a feat that is unthinkable in such a competitive league like the MLB. The team has a steep task ahead of them to save some face if they have to avoid being called the worst team in the history of baseball.

Regardless some analysts were not backing down from blasting the Oakland A's for their horrible performance yet again. Jared Carrabis openly asked for the Californian team to be removed from the league.

"I think it’s time to kick the A’s out of the league before someone gets hurt. It’s one thing to be considered the worst baseball team of all-time, but it’s another thing to have there be no doubt about it. Ain’t no debate here", Jared Carrabis said via Twitter.

Oakland A's manager feels there's a lot to learn for his bullpen after Astros drubbing

Manager of the Oakland A's, Mark Kotsay, said that his young pitchers faced a tough matchup against one of the best batting lineups in the league and the Astros prowess showed throughout the lineup.

“These (pitchers) are young and they’re going up against some of the best hitters in the game today," Mark Kotsay said. “They kind of got a lesson of if you’re going to leave the ball in the middle of the plate, you’re going to get hit and they’re going to take advantage of the mistakes. The mistakes flew out of the ballpark. Their power showed up today in an impressive way."

Kotsay would hope that his players learn quickly from the loss and get their act in place if they have to avoid further humiliation.

