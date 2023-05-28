The Oakland Athletics are on pace to make history, but not the good kind. They're on pace to break MLB's worst record in a 162-game season, held by the 2003 Detroit Tigers, who went 43-119.

Oakland is the worst team in the league, holding a 10-44 record. They would finish the season with a 30-132 record at this rate. That would break the Tigers' record by over 10 games.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



The 2003 Tigers hold the worst ever record in a 162-game season at 43-119

The A's are now a third of the way through their schedule and are on pace to finish 30-132

This is depressing for Oakland fans battling their owner to keep the team in Oakland, which is unlikely to happen. The team has already put out a rendering for their new stadium located on The Strip in Las Vegas.

The team's potential move upset the mayor so badly that she dropped negotiations with the team on the spot. This won't be a season that athletics fans will want to remember.

"All while our owner is profiting smh," one fan tweeted.

"That's insane," another fan tweeted.

@TalkinBaseball_ And for fans who think Las Vegas is gonna change this... it won't!

The Oakland Athletics are facing historically-low attendance numbers. Fans don't want to pay money to watch the product on the field.

@TalkinBaseball_ The fact than Manfred is allowing this to happen so Fisher can bilk money out of Las Vegas is obscene.

Ryan @BrewPackOnYT



Just remember this was all done intentionally to ruin a historic franchise. Fisher should be forced to sell but he'll be rewarded with exactly what he wanted

tyler reddick stan account @notbubbawallace



this team might get even worse. they are almost certainly going to flip any player they can at the trade deadline for prospects. we're firmly in 1899 cleveland spiders territory now.

No baseball fan deserves to be put in this situation. Fans can't even enjoy their potential last moments with the team because they're performing so poorly.

Oakland Athletics fans don't deserve to be put through this

Cincinnati Reds v Oakland Athletics

There needs to be a penalty for teams to knowingly gut their organization into being this bad. The Oakland Athletics are nearly unwatchable, and the attendance numbers don't lie.

The fan base had just lost their NFL team, now the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost the Golden State Warriors after they moved to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Now, they're facing the same fate with their baseball team. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that Oakland's move to Las Vegas could be voted on as early as June 13th-15th. This is when the owners will meet in New York.

Nevada legislation and the Athletics recently reached a tentative agreement on the stadium funding plan. The stadium is expected to cost a whopping $1.5 billion, with a 30,000 seating capacity.

The Athletics have played at The Coliseum since 1968. It would be a true shame to see the team just up and move. They would be leaving so much history behind.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Are the Athletics' time in Oakland up, or will they remain in The Coliseum?

