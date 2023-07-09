Oakland Athletics MLB Draft picks 2023: Full list of selections

The Oakland Athletics are gearing up for what could be their final MLB Draft as a team that plays in Oakland. They are preparing to relocate to Las Vegas, and want to bring a cast of stars with them to their new home. At this point, their best, and really only, way to do that, is to find talent in the draft. They need to make every pick matter to set themselves up for the next few years.

Oakland Athletics Draft picks by Round

Round 1, Pick 6

Round 1, Pick 39

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 5, Pick 139

Round 6, Pick 166

Round 7, Pick 196

Round 8, Pick 226

Round 9, Pick 256

Round 10, Pick 286

Round 11, Pick 316

Round 12, Pick 346

Round 13, Pick 376

Round 14, Pick 406

Round 15, Pick 436

Round 16, Pick 466

Round 17, Pick 496

Round 18, Pick 526

Round 19, Pick 556

Round 20, Pick 586

Toronto Blue Jays Draft Picks 2023: Round 1

Pick 6 -

Pick 39 -

Poll : 0 votes