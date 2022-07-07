“Oh boy he FINALLY did something”, “Mvp campaign starts NOW” - New York Yankees fans react to Joey Gallo’s surprising home run

It is no surprise that the New York Yankees are the most dominant team in baseball. The Yankees currently have a record of 59-23, which is the best record in all of Major League Baseball.

They are also in the first place in the American League East by a wide margin, 14 games ahead of the second-placed Houston Astros. They just proved their dominance with a 16-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 6.

The reason behind New York's success this season is due to them being an all-around powerhouse. At the plate, they lead all of baseball in home runs and OPS. On the mound, the New York Yankees have the lowest team ERA in the MLB with just a 2.90.

This is thanks to almost all players on the Yankees roster stepping up. Whether it is Aaron Judge putting up historic numbers or Matt Carpenter being a viable option off the bench, players are coming through for New York. However, there are still some holes in the squad.

Perhaps the largest hole in the Yankees offense is outfielder Joey Gallo. In 66 games played with New York, Gallo is batting just .165, the lowest average out of any qualified player.

He has been a liability for the Yankees this season, and it is possible that he will not remain in the league for much longer. However, he did just hit a home run during the blowout against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This home run was very unexpected to see from Gallo, as he has been ice cold to start the season. However, as per usual with his home runs, it was an absolute bomb to right center field.

Thomas Mitchell @TMitch8988 @tbrandsports101 @Yankees Oh boy he FINALLY did something. Let's give him player of the week, hell player of the month. Maybe an All Star spot! 🙄 @tbrandsports101 @Yankees Oh boy he FINALLY did something. Let's give him player of the week, hell player of the month. Maybe an All Star spot! 🙄

New York Yankees fans are well aware of Joey Gallo's struggles this season. They were very surprised to see him hit this blast and had a lot to say about it.

New York Yankees fans are shocked by Joey Gallo home run

Since Gallo is the only Yankees player who is vastly underperforming, trade talks concerning him have been in the air. It makes sense that Yankee fans want him gone soon.

One fan joked around by saying that this is the start of Gallo's MVP resurgance. It is safe to say that Gallo will be far from any MVP votes this season.

Death @_xDeath @Yankees Mvp campaign starts NOW for my king @Yankees Mvp campaign starts NOW for my king

Joey Gallo has not really done much of anything at the plate for the Yankees this season. So fans were naturally taken by surprise.

FireLynx @FireLynx7 @Yankees wait what i thought this was illegal @Yankees wait what i thought this was illegal

However, some fans were genuinely happy to see Gallo hit this homer.

John @JohnSanchez_34 @Yankees Man did that guy need that. Truly happy for him. @Yankees Man did that guy need that. Truly happy for him.

Gallo's home run really did not matter as the Yankees put up 16 runs in this game. But maybe he can get back on track after this blast and go back to being a danger in the lineup for the New York Yankees.

