“Ohtani did it himself for the most part” “Shohei did it all” - MLB fans react to reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani's all-around performance against the Boston Red Sox

Shohei Ohtani might be the sole reason why the Los Angeles Angels finally snapped their losing streak in yesterday's game against the Boston Red Sox. The Angels began a historic 14-game skid back on May 24.
The Angels were once very close to overtaking the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. They are now under .500, are nine games behind the Astros, and are only .5 games above the third-placed Texas Rangers.
"Sweet, sweet victory for the @Angels!" - MLB
Shohei Ohtani basically carried the team both on the mound at at the plate during the game. On the bump, Ohtani pitched seven innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out six batters. At the plate, Ohtani recorded two hits, including a home run in the fifth inning of the game.
With his stellar pitching performance and his clutch home run, Ohtani was a major contributor to the Los Angeles Angels' breaking their historic losing streak. Although Ohtani has had a slow start at the plate this season, he looks like he could be turning it around after last night's performance.
Los Angeles Angels fans and other MLB fans alike were going crazy after the Angels' win against the Red Sox. Many of them took to the comments section under the MLB's Twitter post.
Fans react to Shohei Ohtani's dominant performance
Most fans were commenting on how Ohtani pretty much carried the Los Angeles Angels to their first win in over two weeks. With his home run in the fifth and seven strong innings of one-run ball, it is safe to say that he was the main part of the Angels' victory.
Even though this win for Los Angeles is huge, there are still some haters in the comments because of how much the Angels fell off over the 14-game losing strech.
There were also some MLB fans who were upset because they think the MLB gives the Angels too much coverage compared to other teams.
Lastly, there were Los Angeles Angels fans who were absolutely estatic over the win. Over two weeks of just repeated losing must be tiring for fans of any team, let alone the Los Angeles Angels, who were just about to pass the Houston Astros for the division lead just two weeks prior.
Now, hopefully the Los Angeles Angels with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout leading the way, will be able to get back into playoff contention.