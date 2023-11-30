Olivia Dunne ignites the lens and rewinds time with sparkling '80s glam in Ben Watts' frame-a-flame shot.

Model and college gymnast Olivia Dunne first collaborated with Sports Illustrated Swimsuits during the 2023 swim cycle, debuting as one of the publication's newest models. Now, she is set to be featured in the pages of the annual edition for its 60th-anniversary print, scheduled to hit shelves in May 2024.

Recently, SI Swimsuits shared a few sets of pictures from Dunne's 2024 photoshoot. She was photographed by Ben Watts in Porto and the North of Portugal. Watts posted some of them on his Instagram page, featuring Dunne wearing a swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Olivia Dunne opted for a wet, sleek, open hair look to add some drama to the pictures. The overall look created magic, as it was photographed and edited to evoke the glamour of an '80s photoshoot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look here.

Ben Watts, born in January 1967, is a British-born photographer based in New York City. His work has been published in various international fashion magazines, including Elle, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Vanity Fair.

Olivia Dunne collaborated with SI Swimsuits for its January 2023 issue, and the magazine worked on a photo shoot in May in Puerto Rico. Livvy posed in a wide array of bikinis in the exotic location.

These snaps undoubtedly made headlines, adding to Dunne's fame.

Sports Illustrated accelerated Olivia Dunne's growth

Olivia Dunne's fame is poised to soar even higher. Already renowned as one of the most influential figures in her generation, being included in the SI Swimsuit Edition is a distinct privilege.

If judging by fan reactions, the forthcoming issue is destined to be exceptionally popular. Even those who may not have been familiar with her will now catch a glimpse of the TikTok sensation "Livvy."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.