Paul Skenes must be on top of the world. In 2023 alone, he led LSU to their first College World Series win since 2009, was selected first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, and announced his relationship with gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne.

At the age of 21, Skenes' is a 6-foot-6 right-hander with a cannon. In his senior year for LSU this year, he went 12-2 over 122 innings of work, striking out 209 batters to record an ERA of just 1.69.

Dunne, meanwhile, is a gymnast at LSU. After posting videos of her routine on various social media platforms, she gained widespread attention, attracting about 10 million views across her various channels.

Skenes shed light on his new relationship with Olivia Dunne to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an interview after being selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in June.

In a recent interview with NELK, Dunne was asked about her preferences in a man. While the interview was done tongue-in-cheek with more than a little humor thrown in, the 20-year old Dunne revealed a more personal side when she was asked to name some "deal breakers" when it came to dating.

Without skipping a beat, Dunne said the following:

"If they don't have respect for their mother then they're out the door"

Dunne, a well-known baseball fan, was spotted earlier this season in attendance at a New York Yankees game posting a flirty video. She was also in attendance in Omaha during LSU's College World Series win in Omaha, where he won alongside second overall Washington Nationals pick Dylan Crews. The final occured before her relationship with Paul Skenes was confirmed.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have a chance to become an athletic power couple

While both are still so young, both Skenes and Dunne have shown their ability to ascend to the top of their respective games. Dunne has also shown an ability to leverage social media to ensure that fans keep up with her personal life.

It may be awhile before Paul Skenes (or Dunne) can be called true dominators in their respective sports, they are both on a good start. If the two can stay together and ensure that they stay on their upward trajectory, then nobody knows what will be possible between them.