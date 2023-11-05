Olivia Dunne's latest viral TikTok reveals why MLB beau Paul Skenes stole her heart

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are both among the most popular athletes to ever play at LSU. That's saying something as the school has been home to Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese, Ben Simmons, Joe Burrow and many others. Nevertheless, these two have become a celebrity couple from the university, and they have a ton of supporters.

Dunne has her own legion of supporters in the form of TikTok followers. She's certainly one of the most followed athletes on the platform, and she recently took part in a trend revealing why she really likes her partner.

Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect and top selection from the most recent draft, and she began dating a while back. According to the TikTok post, there are many reasons she likes him.

Olivia Dunne shared this TikTok talking about Paul Skenes

She admits that he's cute and good-looking. She also concedes that he's extremely popular. Dunne is popular in her own right, but Skenes just led LSU to a National Championship. However, the reason she truly likes him is because "he only has a soft spot" for her, according to the post.

Skenes is a top baseball player and he sometimes seems to have a rough outer shell. Evidently, that fades away when he's with Dunne. That's the mark of a good relationship, when one's true self can come out with their partner. That's a big reason the star gymnast likes her future MLB ace partner.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne make a good pair

It can be tough for two people in a relationship to have their own massive spotlights on them as well as a big one trained entirely on their relationship. Nevertheless, it seems as if Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes make for a genuinely good pair.

Olivia Dunne truly likes Paul Skenes

Skenes and she began dating just before he left the school for the MLB Draft. There were rumors of their relationship beforehand, but it was a while before either one of them confirmed as much. Now, they're the star celebrity couple showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.