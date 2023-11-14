Olivia Dunne has grown into one of the most popular internet celebrities in recent months following her success on TikTok. The LSU gymnast often uploads videos of her outfits, daily routines, pets and more on the social media platform.

On Monday, Olivia showed the world exactly where she got her good looks from. The LSU star shared some adorable pictures of her mother Katherine in a TikTok slideshow, leaving fans in awe.

The first photo in the mashup was of Olivia wearing a gorgeous V-neck black lace tank at a dinner. She put up a trending track to tell a short and adorable story with an on-screen text and audio that starts:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Who'd you get your looks from?"

Olivia then uploaded three images of her mother Katherine while the text and audio continued:

"Thank you, I look just like my mommy"

The slideshow then features Katherine in a stunning black dress at a restaurant. The next two photos feature the adorable mother-daughter duo together, including one picture of them hugging at the beach.

The video quickly went viral and fans were amazed by how Olivia shares a striking resemblance to her mother Katherine. Some even referred to them as twins.

While Olivia has previously posted pictures of her mother on Instagram, this was reportedly the first time that she introduced Katherine to her TikTok followers.

Olivia Dunne net worth: How much is the LSU gymnast worth in 2023?

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne is reportedly worth an estimated $3.5 million in 2023. She has already made a small fortune as an internet personality.

At the time of writing, Dunne has over 7.8 million followers on TikTok and 4.4 million on Instagram. She reportedly earns around $31,900 and $43,200 for a single sponsored post on Instagram and also makes between $4,427 to $7,378 per video on TikTok.

Dunne is currently in a relationship with Paul Skenes, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023. The two were romantically linked in June this year after she was seen wearing his LSU Tigers jersey at the College World Series.

During an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August, Skenes confirmed his relationship with the Dunne.