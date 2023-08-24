In her latest popular TikTok video, LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne followed the Cavinder brothers and Bryce James, joining the trend of "running through my mind." Elena Arenas, another LSU classmate, and Dunne promptly flashed their Instagram accounts saying, "You have been running through my mind all day."

Since Olivia is currently dating MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, fans believe that the "mysterious" profile she is flashing is Skenes', even though the trend aims to confess one's secret crush covertly.

MLB fans speculate who is on Olivia Dunne's "mind all day" as the star athlete leaves hints in a popular TikTok video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes' promotion

Paul Skenes, the Pirates' top selection in the July MLB drafts, was promoted to Pittsburgh's Double-A affiliate Altoona on Monday. Skenes has pitched four scoreless innings with five strikeouts in three appearances spanning Single-A and the complex league, allowing just one hit and no walks.

Skenes' heavy workload with the LSU last season—he threw 122 2/3 innings, averaging a mind-boggling 103 pitches over his final 19 appearances—has led the Pirates to restrict it this year.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last Friday, right-handed fireballer Skenes, 21, confirmed the news that he was dating Dunne, 20. The pitcher, a former LSU student who played a vital role in the school's national championship squad in June, claimed to have met Dunne through his best friend, who is dating Elena Marenas, a former gymnastics teammate and roommate of Dunne's at the university.