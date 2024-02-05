Olivia Dunne stuns in glamorous black gown at gala event aiming to raise funds for NIL athletes

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is in her senior year and is already churning out millions through her NIL deals. Despite attaining a seven-figure income, Dunne is always on the lookout for her fellow LSU teammates and tries to help them get inked for sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Recently, Dunne attended the Bayou Traditions Gala, which aims to raise funds for NIL athletes. She did so in style, donning a stunning black outfit with an elegant hairstyle to complete the look. She shared her look for the event in an Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne attending the Bayou Traditions Gala event

The event had a meet-and-greet session in which Dunne shared her first-hand experience in the NIL realm.

This is not the first time Dunne has helped fellow athletes with NIL deals. She set up the 'Livvy Foundation' for LSU female athletes which helps them in terms of guidance and networking for NIL deals.

Where does Olivia Dunne rank among NIL-earning athletes?

Olivia Dunne, who has over 12 million followers on social media, rakes in over $3.5 million annually in NIL deals. She ranks third in the college world and is the highest-earning female athlete.

Dunne only trails USC Trojans' basketball star Bronny James ($5.8 million, 13.5 million followers) and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4.7 million, 2.4 million followers), according to the On3 tracker for NIL deals.

Dunne entered into an agreement with WME Sports Agency in 2021, a talent management firm that represents stars like Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic. On the back of her immense social media following, she has become the face of various brands.

Dunne's NIL deals include collaborations with American Eagle, Accelerator Active Energy, Motorola, Forever 21, and Vuori. She has also worked with GrubHub, Madden/EA Sports, TooFaced Cosmetics, and the Nate app.

In an interview with On3, Olivia Dunne also disclosed that once she completes her education, she would like to have her own band someday.

"But after school, I would definitely like to have my own brand," Dunne said to On3."Yes, I love working with brands, but I would like to have my own thing, my own product one day. I'm not sure exactly what that is yet, but I definitely feel like I can do something entrepreneurial. So, I would like to have my own product."

