Olympics gold medalist & WWE HOFer Kurt Angle set to make special appearance at minor league game

Former Olympic Gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will attend a minor league baseball game in July. According to 411Mania, the game will take place between the Fightin Phillies, who host the Somerset Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on Jul. 5.

The official announcement from Reading, Pennsylvania, is as follows:

"Olympic Gold Medalist and Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will appear at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, July 5 to celebrate Wrestling Night. The Fightin Phils will host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees), with first pitch slated for 7 p.m."

Fans can enjoy the game in person with various ticket options. They can get a blue box seat for $90 and a green box seat for $87. Both tickets come under the VIP package, which will include a Kurt Angle bobblehead and an exclusive VIP session with Angle from 5 to 6 p.m.

Fans who only wish to purchase the seats can avail of a blue box seat for $45 and a green box seat for $42. At 7 p.m., a general autograph session will be held.

Kurt Angle shares an exercise mistake he made in his Hall of Fame wrestling career

The retired wrestler recently took to Instagram and shared an exercise mistake he committed during his career. It's well known in the wrestling community that Angle has endured a lot of neck issues throughout his career.

In his Instagram story, Angle shared that he used to use neck bridges, but recently he came to know that they do more damage to the body than help.

"Little did I know that neck bridges damages your neck more than it helps," Angle wrote in his story.

Kurt Angle's Instagram story

Angle hails from Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and went to Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he wrestled at the collegiate level as a freshman. He won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympics.

He's now signed to a Legends contract with the WWE.

