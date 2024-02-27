Kurt Angle reveals major mistake he made throughout his WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed a major mistake he made during his legendary professional wrestling career. The veteran was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

The 55-year-old had a remarkable professional wrestling career but also won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling in the 1996 Olympic Games. He began his professional wrestling career in 1998 and spent eight years with WWE during his original stint with the company.

Angle then spent a decade in TNA Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2017. Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle in his final match at WrestleMania 35. The legend spent some time as the RAW GM during his return to the company as well.

The former champion took to his Instagram story today to reveal a mistake he made during his career. Angle has had neck issues throughout his career and won his gold medal in 1996 while his neck was fractured. He shared a video of himself doing neck bridges while in WWE and noted that they do more damage to your body than help.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/therealkurtangle/

WWE legend Kurt Angle on the possibility of returning to the ring

Kurt Angle believes his days inside the squared circle are behind him. However, if he did return to the ring he would make sure the conditions were right.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in 2022, Angle was asked if he thought he had another match left in him. The Hall of Famer stated he had a good career and doesn't see a return on the cards. He noted that if he did return, it would likely be in a tag team match so he wouldn't have to carry the match.

“I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed," he said. (2:35 - 3:05)

Kurt Angle has made sporadic appearances in WWE following his retirement from the ring. It will be interesting to see if the legend shows up at WrestleMania 40 in his home state of Pennsylvania.

What are some of your favorite moments or matches of Kurt Angle's career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.