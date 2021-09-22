WWE star says he was surprised he beat Kurt Angle

WWE legend Kurt Angle called time on his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35 after a match against Baron Corbin and the latter has now revealed that he was surprised by the victory.

Corbin won the match after landing the End of Days on Angle, following which Angle said his goodbye to the WWE Universe.

In his conversation with TalkSport, Corbin discussed the match and why the victory over Angle surprised him.

“To go out with a victory was something that surprised me. I would never have thought… I would have thought that Kurt was going to go out on a golden horse in front of everybody and give his salute," said Corbin.

Corbin stated that the match was a special moment for him in his WWE career and he will forever appreciate Angle.

“But I got the opportunity to get that victory and his kids were giving me the finger from the audience. It was amazing. I have the poster on my wall in the gym at home of everything. It’s a special thing I’ll always appreciate because I love Kurt as a person and a performer," said the SmackDown star.

Corbin also stated that Angle helped him a lot during their feud and that the Hall of Famer told him that he liked working with him in WWE.

Corbin believes that getting a singles match on the WrestleMania card is something that WWE stars fight for their entire career. He was pleased he was on a prominent spot at WrestleMania 35, that too against a legend like Kurt Angle.

