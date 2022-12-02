WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle opens up about a possible last wrestling match (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle recently opened up about having one last match before he finally hangs up his boots for good.

The Hall of Famer's last match was against none other than Baron Corbin at WrestleMania. Despite the general idea that Angle's last match should not be against Corbin, that's what Vince McMahon and WWE booked. The man himself wanted a match against John Cena to be his last, but the idea was turned down by the then-WWE chairman.

During his interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angle talked about one last match. The WWE Hall of Famer was reluctant and even said that he felt he had a good enough career.

After his recent surgery, he didn't feel like he wanted to wrestle again. If he wrestled again, the legend was afraid of getting "exposed" and wanted to be in a tag team match with younger wrestlers.

“I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But [if] I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed." (2:35 - 3:05)

Kurt Angle admits it's hard to say that he can't wrestle at the same level anymore

The WWE Hall of Famer added that it was hard for him to say what he was saying.

He felt it was the same as admitting that he could not wrestle and then asking fans to watch his next match if he ever wrestled again.

"It’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, 'Hey, I can’t really wrestle right now! Watch me in my next match!' But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person, and I’m just saying I’m not like I used to be and never will be. But you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match,” Angle noted. (3:05 - 3:25)

So, even though it does look like Kurt Angle's wrestling career is over, he may wrestle one more tag match to say farewell to the fans once and for all.

