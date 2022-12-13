In December 2020, former MLB All-Star Omar Vizquel's estranged wife, Blanca Vizquel, lodged a domestic violence complaint against her ex-husband years afte alleged abuse.

Blanca was subjected to an extreme level of torture before she was compelled to run from their home to save herself.

In an interview with The Athletic, Biana narrated her ordeal:

"It's devastating because the person you love is supposed to protect you, and when [he's] the one who's hurting you ... it's like slow motion and you're scared and then the police are there, and you know you can't take it back."

Bianca also recalled a brutal episode in January 2016 when she was badly injured and suffered broken nails after Omar Vizquel barged into the bedroom and pushed her.

Vizquel is the manager of the Toros of Tijuana of the Mexican League. #MLB #toros @mlb reportedly is investigating into domestic abuse allegations brought against former All-Star shortstop Omar Vizquel by Blanca Vizquel, his estranged wife.

"MLB reportedly is investigating into domestic abuse allegations brought against former All-Star shortstop Omar Vizquel by Blanca Vizquel, his estranged wife." - Kenny The Sports Guy Podcast

Following the incident, police officers detained Omar and charged him with domestic assault.

Omar and Blanca met in Venezuela in 2008 and married six years later on July 31, 2014. After abandoning their Arizona home, Blana sought refuge in a women's shelter and filed for divorce a week later.

Omar Vizquel denied all the allegations of domestic violence

After allegations of domestic abuse against Omar Vizquel surfaced in the news, he vehemently denied it.

In an interview with El Pitaza, Omar addressed his ex-wife's complaints and said:

"I never hit her. I never hit Blanca. … She made the decision to leave me. She made that decision on her own and not because of any domestic violence."

Vizquel reiterated his denial of the accusations in a statement provided to Sports Illustrated:

"Since the initiation of divorce proceedings with my wife, Blanca Garcia, she has taken to social media and the press to engage in a smear campaign against me designed to put pressure on the legal negotiations.

"In doing so, she seeks to portray me as someone that I am not. Throughout this unfortunate situation, I have been limited in my public statements, because I don't believe that a public media battle is the way to proceed in the dissolution of our marriage."

He added:

"However, I must set the record straight again in light of today's article in The Athletic. Let me be clear and unequivocal. I have never hit or been violent towards my wife, Blanca. Any accusation to the contrary is false."

As per reports, Omar Vizquel's ex-wife's allegations against him also prompted an investigation by MLB.

