"Omg congratulations" - Chelsea Freeman extends best wishes to Brielle Biermann as actress gets engaged to minor league player Billy Seidl

Chelsea Freeman, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie, was among the first to offer her regards to actress Brielle Biermann for marking an important milestone.

On Feb. 26, Biermann, 27, posted a picture on her personal Instagram that depicted her accepting a marriage proposal from her fiance Billy Seidl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beneath the post, Chelsea expressed her joy, saying:

"OMG! Congratulations"

In addition to being the mother of three children, Chelsea has also had a rewarding career. While her husband played for the Atlanta Braves, Chelsea worked as a real estate agent at Keller Williams. A former model, Chelsea now operates the Chelsea Freeman Collection, an online boutique that specializes in game-day merchandise.

Chelsea Freeman shares highlights of her son going horseback riding and meeting Shohei Ohtani

Chelsea recently took some time out to showcase her son Charlie's various activities. She posted a video of Charlie putting the work in at first base.

"Charlie is living the dream," she captioned the post.

Freeman's son was also able to meet LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Chelsea also posted a few moments from Charlie's horseback riding session.

She captioned the story:

"I need a farm and a horse asap."

Chelsea Freeman's son Charlie on a recent horseback riding session

As for Freddie Freeman, his Dodgers kick off their 2024 season in South Korea. Although the Dodgers have plenty of star power on the team this season, Freeman will be expected to make an impact.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.