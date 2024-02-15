"One of the best memories of my career" - Cardinals legend Albert Pujols shares emotional essence behind his most cherished MLB moments

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is a decorated and loved MLB star. Over the years, he has gifted a lot of memorable moments to his fans. The 11x All-Star recently revealed his best memory on the field on Instagram.

The 44-year-old posted a clip of one of his old innings for the Dominican Republic.

"One of my best memories of my career representing my country. Mi primer clasico mundial 2006," he wrote in the story.

Albert Pujols names the best moment of his career

The above memory is from the Dominican Republic's match vs. Italy. Pujols hit a two-run home run to give the Dominican Republic a 4-3 lead over Italy in the World Baseball Classics 2006 at Crack Jack Stadium. They went on to win the game 8-3.

Albert Pujols was named the Global Ambassador of Baseball United

MLB icon Albert Pujols was named the official Global Ambassador of Baseball United in June 2023. It is the first-ever professional baseball league that focuses on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

As the global ambassador for this new league, the 44-year-old promotes the league's clubs and events through campaigns and social media. He frequently accompanies Baseball United leaders at various government meetings and community events throughout the Middle East.

Following the announcement, the President, CEO, and co-owner of Baseball United, Kash Shaikh, graciously welcomed Pujols to this new role.

"We are so grateful to partner with Albert to help bring the great game of baseball to a new generation of fans in a new part of the world," Shaikh said.

"Albert is one of the best players in the history of the game, with legendary accomplishments that will never be forgotten. He's also one of the game's greatest ambassadors, playing the right way, leading with honor and integrity, and teaching with passion and humility."

The Cardinals' legend mentioned it as a one-of-a-kind opportunity that he didn't want to miss and thanked the authorities for seeing him as the perfect fit for the position.

"I am truly honored to partner with Baseball United to help bring professional baseball to the Middle East and South Asia," Pujols said.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow the game we love in a way that no one has ever done before. I'm very grateful to Kash, John Miedreich (Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations), and the entire BU team for trusting me with this important work. And I can't wait to get to Dubai."

As Albert Pujols steps into a different league of baseball, it awaits how he takes Baseball United to new heights.

