“A way to get even more 'Dodgers' into ASG in LA.” “Nah the Ty France hate is insane at this point" - MLB fans disappointed with Corey Seager replacing George Springer at the 2022 All-Star Game

Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager was just announced as a replacement for George Springer for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Springer suffered a recent injury has chosen to rest and heal during the All-Star break.

It is tragic to see Springer miss this year's All-Star Game, as he was on a tear for the Toronto Blue Jays. In 79 games played, Springer has an .812 OPS, along with 17 home runs and 74 hits. The Blue Jays, although on a recent skid, have been one of the elite teams in the MLB this season.

Seager, on the other hand, is currently playing in his first season for the Texas Rangers. This past off-season, Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million mega deal to spend his prime in Texas. He is only 28 years old, and it is possible he will spend the rest of his career in a Rangers uniform.

This season, Seager has been somewhat disappointing for the Rangers. Although he has hit 24 home runs, he is batting just .240 with an OPS under .800. These are solid numbers but nothing compared to his .306 batting average through 95 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is the league's highest stage in the regular season. All of the MLB's most elite players will play in the game next Tuesday. With splits like Corey Seager's, it makes sense that many fans does not think that he deserves this All-Star appearance. Here is what MLB fans had to say about Seager being named an injury replacement for this year's All-Star Game.

MLB fans do not think Corey Seager deserves this All-Star appearence

When thinking about other players who could have gotten this spot, Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France comes to mind. France is quietly having a great season in Seattle, batting .302 with an .829 OPS through 75 games played.

jordan @jordan03__ @MLB @coreyseager_5 @Rangers Nah the Ty France hate is insane at this point @MLB @coreyseager_5 @Rangers Nah the Ty France hate is insane at this point

One fan believed that New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo could make a case for this spot.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward is another name that comes to mind. This would make sense considering both he and Springer are outfielders.

However, some Texas Rangers fans defended Corey Seager and said he does deserve to make the All-Star roster.

This pick from the MLB is highly controversial as many players can make the case to be in this year's All-Star Game. However, Corey Seager is having a pretty good year and has been red-hot recently, so he will be a suitable replacement.

