Orioles Sale Update: Key MSA approval secured as David Rubenstein inches one step closer to securing ownership

Billionaire businessman David Rubenstein is about to become the new owner of the Baltimore Orioles. On Wednesday the deal was approved by the Maryland Stadium Authority. This is not the final step, though.

The Orioles needed the MSA's consent before any change in its ownership. So, Rubenstein's organization, the Inner Harbour Sports LLC, is one step closer to gaining control of the team.

The next step is securing MLB approval. Owners must vote on the deal and the percentage of the vote should be 75%. This vote has not occurred yet.

If all goes as planned, Rubenstein will become the new owner of the Baltimore Orioles for a sum of $1.725 billion. Current majority owner Peter Angelos will not be entirely out of the scene. The Angelos family will remain investors, and John Angelos will serve as Rubenstein's senior advisor.

The ownership would also include club legend Cal Ripken Jr., Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill, billionaire Michael Bloomberg and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke.

Many Orioles fans have long hoped for a change in ownership. Some feel it will bring in a new era for the squad, with increased investment in players and a higher chance of winning.

Kyle Stowers could be on the Orioles' roster

Outfielder Kyle Stowers is making his case to be on the Orioles' opening-day roster. The outfielder hit three home runs in spring training last week, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since 2018.

The young player got 48 games under his belt in 2022 and 2023. He had 25 hits with three home runs and 41 strikeouts.

With strong competition for outfield slots, the 26-year-old's performance might be the key to going north with the O's.

